Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Father speaks out after two incidents near West Auckland schools involving suspicious man

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW
  • Police are investigating two incidents near West Auckland schools involving a suspicious man in a car.
  • An 11-year-old girl was approached by the man, who offered her money and spoke in broken English.
  • Police are following leads and urging the community to report any suspicious activity immediately.

The father of a terrified 11-year-old girl who was approached by a suspicious man in a car hopes the driver will be caught in case he strikes again.

Police are investigating two incidents close to several West Auckland schools, including one where a man exposed himself to a woman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand