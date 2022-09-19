Police have arrested a man after an early morning assault on a group with a tyre iron at Auckland's Britomart.

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man after an alleged assault using a tyre iron at Auckland's Britomart early on Sunday morning.

Police said the man confronted a group of people near Tyler St and Queen St around 2.30am.

The man allegedly pulled the tyre iron from his trousers and started swinging it at the group, hitting at least one.

The man also allegedly punched another person, knocking them to the ground.

The man is facing charges of assault and intentional damage, and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police couldn't rule out further charges being laid as part of their investigation into the incidents that morning.

The arrest came after police made an appeal to the public to find the man responsible. They acknowledged the members of the public who contacted them as part of their appeal.

Regarding their appeal, police said: "This behaviour will not be tolerated and we would like to hold this person accountable for their actions."

It follows an arrest last week after a possible stabbing in the same area of downtown Auckland.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering "superficial" injuries during that incident.