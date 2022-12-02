Man appears in court after stabbing outside Wellington supermarket

Wellington District Court.

By RNZ

A man has appeared in court after a stabbing outside a central Wellington supermarket on Thursday night.

Police were called to the Lambton Quay Countdown just before 8pm. The victim was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, suffering from stab wounds.

Police said an arrest was made “swiftly” after members of the public reported the incident immediately.

On Friday morning, a 23-year-old man appeared in the Wellington District Court facing charges of assault, intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding, and assaulting a police constable to obstruct them in the execution of duty.

The man, who has interim name suppression, will appear in court again next Friday.

- RNZ