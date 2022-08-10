Ethan Collier-Whitewood leaves the Hamilton District Court after admitting four charges. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man has admitted causing a multiple car pile-up that killed two people, including a baby.

Soriah Harper, 2 months, and 39-year-old Amanda Saunders, of Silverdale, Hamilton, were killed in a crash on State Highway 26 at Eureka, east of Hamilton, on February 1, this year.

Three others were injured, one seriously and two moderately, in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Hinton Rd shortly before 2pm.

Through his lawyer Glen Prentice, Ethan Collier-Whitewood, 27, today admitted in the Hamilton District Court two charges of careless driving causing death and two of careless driving causing injury.

Collier-Whitewood, who was supported in court by family, was remanded to reappear for sentencing on October 14.

The matter was also referred to restorative justice.

The charges have a maximum penalty of three months' prison or a $4500 fine.

He declined to comment when approached by Open Justice outside court.

The victims' family were also in court for Collier-Whitewood's appearance but also preferred not to comment.