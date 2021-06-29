Man accused of stealing patch of dying Outlaws leader granted bail

Outlaws leader Peter Lui was attacked near the gang's pad in Pandora, Napier. Photo / NZME

One of two men charged over the death of Outlaws leader Peter Lui in Napier, and accused of robbing him of his patch, has been granted bail.

Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai appeared via Audio-Visual Link (AVL) before Judge Gordon Matenga in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday morning facing a number of charges.

These included wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery of Lui's Outlaws patch and assault using a vehicle as a weapon in relation to the March 29 attack.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody at a first appearance earlier this month after having been arrested in relation to the Lui assault.

He also faces charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship, assaulting a child, possessing an offensive weapon, possession of utensils for methamphetamine and possession of shotgun ammunition.

Police opposed his application for bail at the hearing on Tuesday, however, it was granted by Judge Matenga on the proviso Te Aonui-Tawhai would be posted to an address out of Hawke's Bay.

His next appearance will be in the Napier District Court in July.