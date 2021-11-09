Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man accused of Dunedin Countdown stabbing accused still can't be named

Quick Read
The accused is taken away by police following the incident at Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo / Christine O'Connor

The accused is taken away by police following the incident at Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo / Christine O'Connor

Otago Daily Times

The man who allegedly stabbed four people in a Dunedin supermarket will continue to have his identity suppressed until at least next month.

The 42-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin by audio-visual link this morning on four counts of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff supermarket staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown on May 10.

The defendant previously pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

Read More

At the outset of today's hearing, Justice Gerald Nation suppressed the contents of the hearing aside from the fact the case would be called again next month.

A trial date has been set for November 2022.