Alleged Dunedin Countdown stabber's identity still suppressed

Ambulance staff wheel a victim to an ambulance outside the Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin. Photo / NZME

The man who allegedly stabbed four people in a Dunedin supermarket will continue to keep his identity secret.

The 42-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning facing four charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown on May 10.

The victims have since been discharged from hospital.

Police forensics staff inside the Dunedin Central Countdown after the stabbing. Photo / Getty Images

The defendant attended today's hearing by audio-visual link from prison and remained silent and impassive throughout.

Counsel John Westgate said he had recently received disclosure from the prosecution and had not yet discussed it with his client.

A psychiatric report was being completed, the court heard.

Justice Cameron Mander allowed continuation of name suppression while that process was undertaken.

That issue will be revisited when the defendant next appears in court later this month.

One of the victims has been confirmed as a Corrections employee while another is understood to be his partner.

Police and emergency services at the scene of a multiple stabbing in the Cumberland St Countdown in Dunedin. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Ambulance staff rush a victim to a waiting ambulance at the Countdown store in central Dunedin. Photo / ODT

The two remaining victims are Countdown staff members, including the senior manager.

Dallas Wilson, who spent a week in hospital, said he was stabbed four times and was lucky that no vital organs were hit.

The father of two paid tribute to those at the scene who assisted as well as police and medical staff.

Countdown Dunedin Central reopened several days after the attack, following a blessing of the scene.

Security staff have been stationed in the store since.