Man accused of assaulting Hawke's Bay ambulance staff remanded in custody

A man alleged to have assaulted Hawke's Bay ambulance staff and damaged equipment in their vehicle has been remanded in continued custody without pleas after a court appearance via audio-visual link from prison.

Anaru Sinclair, 25, of Hastings, faces two charges of assault with a weapon and two of wilful damage relating to an incident outside City Medical in Wellesley Rd, Napier, on the Friday night of July 17.

He also faces one charge of breaching court bail after his arrest a few days later and subsequent release pending further court proceedings, along with other charges from separate alleged earlier offending, including another breach of court bail.

Defence counsel Alexandra McPherson told Judge David Smith in Napier District Court on Wednesday that Sinclair had "indicated" pleas of not guilty and sought electronically-monitored bail at an address to be approved by police, and the court.

The Judge accepted McPherson's suggestion that two reports should be done for the court before the process went any further, and said he needed the reports to establish whether the accused is fit to plead, before he could consider the issue of bail.

He was remanded to appear in the court again on November 25.

In July it was reported that an ambulance officer had been with a patient in the parked ambulance when another man entered the vehicle and became aggressive.

After the man was ejected from the patient compartment he entered the front of the vehicle, smashing the windscreen and hurling objects at the officers before fleeing the scene.

Ambulance equipment was identified as weapons in the charges in court.