Man accused of approaching Christchurch schoolgirls was under preventive detention order for sexual violence

RNZ
4 mins to read

A Christchurch man under a preventive detention order is accused of breaching conditions. Photo / Getty Images

By Tim Brown and Adam Burns of RNZ

A man who police believe has been approaching Christchurch schoolgirls was under a preventive detention order for sexual violence.

Leo Darin Goodwin, 53, is accused of approaching teenagers under the age of 16 in breach of the conditions

