The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court. Photo / File

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court. Photo / File

A 68-year-old Auckland man has been charged with possessing an objectionable publication with knowledge.

A police spokesperson said this followed earlier arrests of a man and a woman in Christchurch in late August for offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

Police have continued to make inquiries into the matter, the spokesperson said.

"A 68-year-old Auckland man has been summoned to court to face a charge of possession of an objectionable publication with knowledge," a police statement read.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on September 29.

As the matter is before the court, police were not able to comment further.