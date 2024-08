Police attending the incident in Pātea found a man with critical injuries, "but he was unable to be revived and died at the scene".

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a death in Pātea yesterday.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Dorset Street address just before 9am and a 60-year-old man was found with critical injuries.

“Tragically, he was unable to be revived and died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene has been charged with murder.

He is scheduled to appear in the New Plymouth District Court tomorrow,.