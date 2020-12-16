Man, 34, charged with murder following death of woman in Hamilton

Police remain at the property on Kentucky Cres in Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man has been charged with murder in relation to a woman's death in Hamilton last night.

Police said a 34-year-old man is expected to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

He is charged with murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Authorities were called to a house on Kentucky Cres, in the suburb of Nawton, at 11.15pm.

"On arrival, a 30-year-old woman was located seriously injured, but sadly died at the scene a short time later," a police spokeswoman said.

The 34-year-old man was arrested.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter, a statement said.

Officers remain at the scene this morning. Police staff are also at the site of a second address while investigators continue scene examinations this morning.