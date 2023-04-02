The man is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday. Photo / File

A 23-year-old man has been charged with abduction and rape following an incident in Blenheim this morning, say police.

Police were called to Sinclair St, Mayfield, at about 9.50am before a person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

He is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

Police said the victim is receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

“As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.