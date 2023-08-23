Exclusive details emerge in Auckland council’s billion-dollar deal with the Government, Mama Hooch rapists face sentencing and India make space history. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Telegram Wagner

Sentencing for the “predatory” brothers behind a long-running campaign of drink spiking and sexual assaults at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch has started - and eight women they drugged and violated are set to read impact statements live in court.

Danny Jaz, 40 and Roberto Jaz, 38, were convicted of 69 charges between them including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

The Australian-born brothers, described by Judge Paul Mabey KC as “arrogant” and “entitled” both face up to 20 years in prison for their litany of crimes.

Sentencing began in the Christchurch District Court just after 10.15am.

The brothers were brought to the dock - Danny Jaz sporting a black eye.

The courtroom is packed with survivors and their supporters along with police who worked on the investigation into the brothers, dubbed Operation Sinatra.

A second courtroom has been allocated for further survivors and supporters with a live audio-visual link to the sentencing.

The sex-offending siblings’ brother Davide Jaz is present in court - the first time anyone has attended a hearing to support them.

Among the women set to read their impact statements are the main victims - the former Mama Hooch staffer Roberto and Danny Jaz were convicted of raping and the two then-18-year-olds whose complaint to police sparked the chain of events that led to today’s sentencing.

Sophie Brown, who bravely waived her right to automatic and permanent name suppression to tell her story, will also read a statement in court.

Survivor one: drugged and indecently assaulted by Danny Jaz

The first woman to read her statement said she met Danny Jaz at Mama Hooch and felt he was someone she could trust.

“I was so confused how it went so wrong that night,” she said

“Emotionally this experience has completely rewired my brain… this is something I will carry for life.

“Mr Jaz stripped away the fun of a night out for me… the funloving girl has gone and will never return.”

She said she booked a “one-way ticket” and left Christchurch not long after the assault, her fear of seeing her attacker too much for her to bear.

The city she loved and felt at home in has forever been “tainted” she said.

“Danny, you have damaged me. My outlook on life is skewed because of what you thought you were entitled to - my body and my choices.

She said the lengthy court process had been hard to navigate.

“It’s hard to find any positives in this situation,” she said.

“Other than the overwhelming feeling I have been immensely proud of myself and everyone stay strong throughout the last five years.

“We have waited so long to tell our story, have our validation and have our justice… Knowing that no other woman will ever be in danger of the Jaz brothers was my purpose.”

The woman told the court that her experience has made her rethink her career path.

She now wants to join the police.

“I want to protect and support anyone who finds themselves in my position,” she said.

“It was never my fault I was targeted and preyed upon… It was out of my control…

There are monsters out there.

“I want to fight for women, fight for them to be believed, fight for them to be safe in our cities and towns.”

Survivor Two: stupefied and indecently assaulted by Danny Jaz

The second woman to read her statement has also left Christchurch as a result of the offending.

“When the offending happened, I remember feeling all sorts of emotions, feeling numb, shock was one shocked that I couldn’t believe what had just happened,” she said

“To this day, I’m still struggling.”

She has suffered from depression and been on medication on and off since the attack.

“This process has been tough - mentally and physically draining… The process has caused a lot of anxiety and stress,” she said

“I’ve moved well away from Christchurch. I felt like I was suffocating at the thought of seeing you or an associate.

“The offending against me has changed me. I struggle with it. I’m fearful and vigilant.

“I feel utterly sad for you.”

Survivor Three: Sophie Brown, stupefied and sexually violated by Danny Jaz

Brown told the court that her assault led to “some of the darkest days” of her life and for a long time she feared being alone.

“The times when I couldn’t deceive myself into believing nothing had happened, I was filled with sadness, shame, embarrassment, fear, emptiness.

“I searched for constant distraction, which has even sometimes meant self-sabotaging my life to live in chaos in order to avoid the silence,” she said.

“You stole my fierce independence from me. You stole my right to feel safe in my own mind from me. And you stole my right to autonomy over my own body away from me.”

Brown said Danny Jaz had destroyed how she saw herself in relationships with men.

“People will still describe me as a person who is confident, tenacious, and strong will but

when it comes to romance… I become a timid pushover who fears that if I don’t please them, I’m not doing my job as a woman.

“I lack confidence, trust, and the safety of believing that I have control - there’s a few reasons that I’m exploring as to why this is, but your name is highlighted, underlined and in old on the top of this list.

“You’ve made it difficult for me to trust men, to form meaningful connections and enjoy the happiness I deserve of loving healthy relationships.”

Brown acknowledged Danny Jaz had a young daughter and turned to him to deliver powerful words.

“She’ll be 19 one day, and you’ve made sure that she continues to live in a world where women are exploited,” she said.

“She continues to live in a world full of men like you who believe women owe you the privilege of access to their own bodies, irrespective of whether she wants to or not.

“She continues to live in a world where the chances of her encountering a man like you are one in four.”

Brown said felt bad that Danny Jaz would go to prison, but was “working on that”.

“One day I won’t feel bad,” she said.

“One day I won’t feel an ounce of shame or responsibility for what you did to me.

“You and only you decided that my body was yours for the taking. I’ll continuously work to shift the shading back onto you.”

While Brown still struggled with her attack, she refused to let Danny Jaz ruin her life.

“Don’t assume you’re anything more than worthless,” she told him.

“I’m still a confident tenacious and strong woman who will continue to rise miles above you because I deserve a happy and meaningful life - the opposite of what you deserve.”

Operation Sinatra: the unravelling of the Mama Hooch rapists

The drugging and assaults took place at Mama Hooch and Venuti - a bar and restaurant owned by their father Michael Jaz, between 2015 and 2018.

Danny Jaz was a duty bar manager at Mama Hooch and Roberto Jaz was the chef at Venuti.

Both venues have been shut down since the men were charged.

Their downfall came after two 18-year-old women went to the police and reported they had been drugged and sexually assaulted at Venuti by Roberto Jaz.

The complaint led to dozens more women coming forward and a major police investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra.

The Jaz brothers were arrested and charged in 2018 and went on trial in February this year.

They had elected trial by jury but three days before the process was set to begin they changed their position and sought trial by Judge Mabey alone.

Two other men were charged alongside the Jaz brothers. One was acquitted on all sex and drug charges except one of offering to supply a Class B drug. He was discharged without conviction. The other was acquitted on a single sexual assault charge.

Both were granted permanent name suppression.

In July Judge Mabey released a 162-page judgment with the reason for each verdict.

Throughout, he lambasts the predatory brothers saying they had a consistent and established propensity to “show a sexual interest in, and to target for sexual purposes, patrons and staff of Mama Hooch”.

Further, the siblings had an “arrogant, entitled and hubristic approach” to young women who came within their orbit and were “indifferent to their rights and indifferent to consent”.

He said Roberto Jaz used Venuti “as a venue for sexual contact, both consensual and non-consensual” and “as a place to drug females and offend against them without their consent or any possible reasonable belief in consent”.

Roberto Jaz had a “willingness to exploit females as playthings who exist for his benefit and whose rights for which he has complete disregard”, said the Judge.

Danny Jaz was equally indifferent to consent and Judge Mabey outlined a number of examples where he drugged women then “positioned himself in a way that enabled him to take the complainant into a toilet cubicle and commit a sexual assault.

“He not only administered the drink for that purpose, he monitored her until such time as she and her friend had moved sufficiently forward in the queue to be entering the toilet when he went in with them and closed the door,” he said of one assault Danny Jaz was convicted of.

“I consider this is an occasion similar to [another victim’s experience]. Danny Jaz has targeted [her] and has ensured that he ended up in the toilet with her. He sexually violated her.”

Following the trial, the head of Operation Sinatra sat down with the Herald to speak about the case.

“These guys knew they had a market and they just made them vulnerable - they treated them like rock stars,” said Detective Inspector Scott Anderson.

“It’s scary.”

Anderson said there was only one word to describe the Jaz brothers.

“Predators. When you look at how the whole thing ran at Mama Hooch - it was total predatory behaviour.

“They were living out some kind of fantasy… they thought they could do whatever they liked with whoever fell in front of them.

“I really think their WhatsApp [and other group chats] was an unfiltered insight into how they lived their lives - an unfiltered look into their lives.

“Some people will say it’s ‘boys being boys’ or ‘locker room chat’ but it’s actually what happened and it ended with sexual offending.

“It was a real insight into how they mistreated and disrespected women.”