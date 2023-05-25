Danny (left) and Roberto Jaz have been convicted of rape and a raft of other charges relating to the drugging and sexual assault of women at their family bar and restaurant Mama Hooch and Venuti in Christchurch. Photo / Pool

The Ministry of Justice lost more than $20,000 on venue hire and catering ahead of the Mama Hooch rapists’ trial - where 2000 people across the Christchurch area were summonsed for jury service and cancelled just two days before the start date.

The predator siblings were set to stand trial before a judge and jury but the week before the scheduled start date, elected to have the case heard as judge-alone.

The last-minute move resulted in the ministry losing $21,650 in cancelled bookings.

Danny Jaz, 40, and his brother Roberto Jaz, 38, have been convicted of almost 70 charges of stupefying, raping, violating and assaulting women at Mama Hooch and nearby restaurant Venuti.

The older of the siblings pleaded guilty to 21 sex charges and was found guilty on a raft of others.

Roberto Jaz denied all of the charges against him but was found guilty after a lengthy trial in the Christchurch District Court.

The trial started on February 7 and was supposed to have a jury of 12 men and women.

It was expected to run for at least three months - with more than 130 witnesses.

However, the week before Judge Paul Mabey agreed to run a judge-alone trial.

Plans had been made by the Ministry of Justice and police to relocate jury selection - usually done in the trial courtroom on the first day of proceedings - to the Town Hall.

It was thought it could take up to four days to empanel a suitable jury - making sure no one selected knew any victims, complainants, witnesses or the offenders and their families.

The Ministry of Justice paid $15,650 to lease the Town Hall.

Lunches and other refreshments were ordered for the 2000 members of the public and associated staff.

When the trial election was changed from jury to judge-alone, the ministry lost almost $20,000.

“The Christchurch Town Hall was leased from 30 January until 3 February to accommodate the empanelling process. The full cost of the lease was $15,650,” said a ministry spokesperson.

“The venue hire was paid in full and no refund was due.

“The food that was ordered was able to be cancelled two days in advance and there was a cost to the ministry of $6,000.”

Danny Jaz behind the bar at his family bar Mama Hooch. Photo / Facebook

The spokesperson explained why 2000 people received a jury letter for the trial of the Jaz brothers and another man.

“Due to the length of the trial, and number of victims and witnesses, 2000 members of the public were summonsed to attend jury service,” they said.

“A jury is made up of 12 people, but more than 12 people are summoned to the selection process.

“This is to make sure the jury is made up of a variety of people that accurately represents the wider community.

The ministry confirmed that all jurors were contacted two days before the trial start date to inform them they were no longer required.