Major Wellington road closure: Stormwater pipe work will worsen holiday congestion

Wellingtonians are being urged to use alternative transport this weekend. Photo / 123RF

Wellington City Council is advising people to use public transport this weekend to avoid major traffic delays caused by the closure of Jervois Quay.

Spokesman Richard MacLean said Wellingtonians should use trains or buses, or walk and leave the car at home if they can.

"Our advice to people is if at all possible don't drive into town, or if you have to drive into town you have got to expect the trip will be longer than normal."

MacLean said the congestion will be bad all day Friday with it becoming significantly worse in the evening around rush hour.

He said there are also expected to be significant delays Saturday, Sunday and Monday for those wanting to head to the Hutt Valley or up North.

"They [people] should be probably be adding a good hour to their trip, leaving an hour earlier than they normally would because there will be congestion in the CBD."

MacLean said it was also worth thinking about using alternative routes to bypass the CBD, such as taking the South Coast roads, Aro St, Happy Valley and the Western suburbs via Khandallah and Johnsonville.

All six lanes of Jervois Quay are shut until 6am Tuesday, as Wellington Water crews work to replace a collapsed 100-year-old stormwater pipe.