Google's Ad Manager feature is currently experiencing an issue, preventing ads from being shown to users. Photo / 123RF

A major issue with a Google advertising feature is preventing New Zealand and global companies from displaying adverts on their websites and apps.

All companies and websites that use Google Ad Manager have been affected, including The Washington Post, Stuff, Trade Me, TVNZ and NZME.

The issue began shortly after 2pm (NZT) and is ongoing.

A spokesperson from Google Ads said: “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Ad Manager and will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ad Manager, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Google Ad Manager is not delivering any adverts for the affected users.

MORE TO COME