Major police operation under way at Paremoremo prison

There are police cars at every entrance to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo. File photo / NZME

Police are out in force at Auckland Prison, the maximum security prison at Paremoremo.

An eyewitness who asked not to be named told the Herald there were around a dozen police cars at the North Shore prison, covering every entrance.

At nearby Sanders Reserve about 14 police were visible, and a police transporter, a prison van and three police cars were parked up, he said.

Police had been at the prison on the North Shore since at least 8am.

The Herald has asked Corrections and police for comment.