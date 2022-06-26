Major police operation under way at Paremoremo prison

There are police cars at every entrance to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo. File photo / NZME

Police are out in force at Auckland Prison, the maximum security prison at Paremoremo.

An witness who asked not to be named told the Herald there were around a dozen police cars at the North Shore prison, covering every entrance.

At nearby Sanders Reserve about 14 police were visible, and a police transporter, a prison van and three police cars were parked up, he said.

Police had been at the prison on the North Shore since at least 8am.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said no prisoners had escaped and there was no risk to public safety.

They referred further queries to police as it was a "police operation". The Herald has asked police for comment.