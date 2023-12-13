An early-morning fire has completely destroyed a building under construction in Tōtara Vale, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An early-morning fire has completely destroyed a building under construction in Tōtara Vale, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An early-morning fire has completely destroyed a three-storey building that was under construction in Tōtara Vale on the North Shore.

Emergency services received multiple calls to the Kathleen St fire starting around 4.51am.





Fire and Emergency’s northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said on arrival crews found a 30mx15m three-storey house “well ablaze”.

They called for more resources, with five fire trucks and two ladder trucks eventually attending.

The fire was contained to the house and was extinguished around 6am on Thursday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The fire was contained to the house and was extinguished around 6am.

There were no reports of injuries, Pennefather said. Two fire investigators are at the scene of the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

A Fenz incident report site shows crews from Takapuna, Albany, Birkenhead, East Coast Bays, Auckland City and Te Atatū were called to the fire. Conditions this morning were windy.

The three-storey building has been razed by the fire, but the surrounding buildings appear unharmed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A photographer at the scene said the fire was on a housing block that was under construction.

The middle unit had been completely destroyed by the fire and had collapsed, but the units either side appeared to be fine.

Just before 6am firefighters were still dampening down hotspots, he said.