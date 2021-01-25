Major cycleway planned for Papanui, controversial intersection to be upgraded

Artist's impression of the cycleway at Chapel Street and Harewood Rd. Photo / Supplied

The Christchurch City Council has unveiled plans for a major cycleway in the Papanui area and upgrades at a controversial intersection.

The Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū cycleway will provide a connection for local cycling trips in the Harewood, Bishopdale and Papanui suburbs.

Included in the plans is a number of intersection upgrades including the installation of traffic lights at the Harewood, Gardiners and Breens Rd junction.

For years residents, including councillor Aaron Keown, have been fighting for it to be upgraded.

In 2017, Keown promised to give $100 to anyone who could identify a worse intersection.

The plans for the upgrades at the Harewood, Breens and Gardiners Rds intersection. Photo / Supplied

At the western end, the cycleway will connect with the Johns Rd cycle and pedestrian underpass.

At its eastern end, it will connect directly to the Northern Line cycle route and the future Nor'West Arc cycleway which is currently planned along Matsons Ave.

One-way separated cycleways on each side will be installed along Harewood Rd from Nunweek Boulevard to the Bishopdale roundabout.

"This will require the removal of one traffic lane in each direction along the four-lane section of Harewood Road and the removal of some on- street parking," a council spokesperson said.

The existing narrow path on the south side of Harewood Rd will be widened to create a 3m wide shared path.

Residents can have their say on the plans here with public consultation open until Feburary 2022.