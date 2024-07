Those areas have been cleared of debris, and piles of wood have been stacked up in other sections ready for removal.

Diggers and trucks were on the beach at low tide again yesterday.

The material is being trucked off the beaches and to a site outside the city for high-oxygen burning.

The council indicated when the project started that the work would take about three weeks and the beaches would be “groomed” again from mid-September in preparation for summer.

Sections of the main beach being cleared remain taped off and warning signs remain in place advising people to keep well away.

The council has been working on a plan to remove debris from other beaches around the region that suffered the same sort of wood inundation.