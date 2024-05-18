The Nuhaka-Opoutama Road into Māhia is to be moved over on to the rail corridor and away from the eroding coastline. Photo / Paul Taylor

A solution to the dropout problem on the road into Mahia at Blacks Beach has reached the final design stage.

Wairoa District Council chief executive Kitea Tipuna said the council was “cautiously optimistic” about a successful outcome.

“A solution to the coastal erosion that has plagued the Nuhaka-Opoutama Road, particularly the Blacks Beach dropout, may be getting closer.

“The likely solution is in the final design stage and will see the road moved closer inland away from the coast and into the rail corridor,” Tipuna said.

“Removing the rail track means that the road can now be moved even further away from the coastline and made two-lane again.

“This area of road is susceptible to coastal erosion, and a sustainable solution is needed to ensure reliable connectivity.

“The council is working with partners, including KiwiRail, to achieve the best result,” he said.

KiwiRail has been removing a 300-metre section of rail track just south of Waikokopu, part of the rail line north of Wairoa to Gisborne that was mothballed in 2012.

“We again thank motorists for their patience while the final stages of design are worked through.”







