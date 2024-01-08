23-year-old roofer Kelvin Blake has been accused of deliberately setting fire to a Mahia property where his uncle Dylan died suddenly in unexplained circumstances in July last year.

A nephew of a man who died in unexplained circumstances in Māhia last year has been accused of later deliberately setting fire to the property where it happened.

Kelvin Blake, 23, a roofer, had been living at the Kaiwaitau Rd property with his father and grandfather, when they reported the late-night fire on November 26, last year.

The incident drew a huge emergency response, including police, fire trucks, and ambulances.

It was the same property where Kelvin’s uncle Dylan died suddenly in unexplained circumstances, about midday on July 6, last year.

Dylan’s death had previously been referred to the coroner but police have signalled there is now likely to be a further investigation.

A police and fire service investigation of the blaze resulted in Kelvin Blake being charged on December 14, last year, with two counts of deliberately using fire to damage property - a cabin and garage – and intentionally using fire to damage curtain at the property knowing it was likely to endanger life.

He is yet to enter pleas.

A Justice of the Peace who first dealt with the case in the Hastings District Court last month remanded Blake in custody.

Interim name suppression was granted but lapsed with his appearance in Gisborne District Court on Monday.

Blake beamed in via AV-link from Hawkes Bay Regional Prison.

Counsel Manaaki Terekia said there were no grounds on which to seek a continuation of the suppression order. Neither could a bail application be made as Blake had no suitable address.

Judge Haamiora Raumati agreed with Terekia that specialist mental health assessments should be made of Blake before the case progressed.

The judge further remanded Blake in custody for those reports and scheduled him to appear on January 22.