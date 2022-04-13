Protesters relocated to the Miramar Peninsula after the Parliament protests were broken up last month. Photo / Georgina Campbell

The Mau Whenua movement to save Shelly Bay have publicly reiterated that they "do not align with" the group of occupiers at Mahanga Bay.

It follows news this week that a seal was skinned and eaten at the Mahanga Bay occupation last month.

The occupation on Miramar Peninsula formed after the anti-mandate protest at Parliament was broken up in early March, while Shelly Bay, a site earmarked for development on the Miramar Peninsula, had been occupied by Mau Whenua since November 2020.

Mau Whenua last night issued a Facebook post to clarify their position in relation to the Parliament protesters.

"We do not align with, or support in any way the actions or behaviours they are displaying and stand with the Motukairangi/Wellington community and others in encouraging the current landowners and officials to address the serious problems that are being created by this group," it read.

"Mau Whenua has a clear kaupapa and tikanga around behaviour, kaitiakitanga (conservation values) and hauora.

Mahanga Bay. Photo / Nick James

"Their behaviour does not follow any tikanga we know of and definitely does not align with ours or our kaupapa."

The post read that the same individuals who had "invaded" Pipitea earlier this year were now attempting to force entry into areas of Motukairangi, including Shelly Bay.

They said occupiers were "spouting misinformation that they are aligned with Mau Whenua-Save Shelly Bay in an attempt to gain traction.

"They are spreading a false narrative and their unwelcome occupation at this significant site has never been supported by us or any other mana whenua group we are aware of."

"Regardless of iwi or other connections, these harmful actions that are threatening our people, community and taiao are not acceptable at Māhanga Pā, Marukaikuru or any other of the whenua belonging to our uri."

The Department of Conservation launched an investigation following the skinning and eating of a seal at Mahanga Bay last month.

A DoC spokeswoman yesterday confirmed no one has been charged in relation to the incident, although it is an offence to take parts of deceased marine animals under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992.

A video posted to Facebook yesterday claimed the seal's life had been respected and the skinning and eating of it had been part of a mana whenua custom.

Taranaki Whānui Tumu Whakarae Lee Hunter would not speak directly about this matter, but said Taranaki Whānui and uri (tribal members) had conveyed their concerns to Police and council, about the occupation "impacting residents and the local marine environment".

"We understand that civic leaders and enforcement authorities are working with the landowner to address the concerns we've raised."