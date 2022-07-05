Māhanga Bay occupation leader 'not worried' about being arrested again

Shelly Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The self-described rangatira (leader) of an occupation on Wellington's Miramar Peninsula isn't worried about getting arrested again and says he has no intention to move.

Last week police swooped in to clear a camp at Māhanga Bay, which first became prominent after the 23-day Parliament occupation.

Six people were arrested in Thursday's operation - four for trespass, one for obstruction, and one on a warrant.

One of those arrested was Te Pou Raukawakawa, who confirmed he appeared in court on Monday.

He, along with a small group of others, then set up a mobile kitchen, a few caravans, and sleeping quarters just down the road near Shelly Bay.

"I am not worried about being arrested, they can keep arresting me... we're here for the cause, we aren't going nowhere," Raukawakawa told the Herald.

They moved to Scorching Bay overnight.

Raukawakawa disputed he was leading an occupation because he said they were residing on their kainga (home), which he claimed was stolen from them.

The group wanted to protect the peninsula from controversial development, look after wildlife and fauna, and ensure the land remained available for the wider community and future generations to use, he said.

Raukawakawa said they were the same people who recently physically occupied land at Shelly Bay for 16 months.

That occupation was led by a group called Mau Whenua, meaning to hold the land.

Prime real estate at Shelly Bay is earmarked for a $500 million development, featuring 350 new homes, a boutique hotel and a village green.

Mau Whenua has claimed the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust went against the will of its own people when it sold its land at Shelly Bay for development and that the deal was done in secret.

The aftermath on day 23 of the Covid-19 Convoy protest at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But the two parties have recently started collaborating after a change in the trust's leadership.

Raukawakawa accused the Mau Whenua administration of "selling out" over Shelly Bay.

"We're the real ones, we're still fighting and the kaupapa for us hasn't changed."

However, Mau Whenua said that allegation was part of a "false narrative" being spread.

A spokesperson confirmed today that Mau Whenua's position on the Māhanga Bay group remained unchanged.

"We do not align with, or support in any way the actions or behaviours they are displaying and stand with the Motukairangi/Wellington community and others in encouraging the current landowners and officials to address the serious problems that are being created by this group."

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chairman Kara Puketapu-Dentice said the trust had no comment.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Shelly Bay. Image / Supplied

Meanwhile, the Department of Conservation has confirmed it has closed an investigation into reports a seal was skinned and partially eaten earlier this year at the Māhanga Bay site.

"We were unable to prove or disprove if they had done what was alleged in media, and the suspect was making no comment when interviewed," a spokesperson said.

DoC said any new information would be investigated.

Raukawakawa said he was happy the investigation had been closed.

The new camp just south of Shelly Bay remains mobile and Raukawakawa would not discuss the plan for their exact future movements.

But he said they had to intention to move off the Peninsula.

On Monday, police said they were monitoring the situation and the city council said it was considering trespass action.