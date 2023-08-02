Catherine and Dave Davies-Colley stand amongst their magnolias.

The Magnolia Garden Open Days will be running across two separate weekends in August as a group of Tikipunga High School students strive towards their goal of raising $30,000 towards a trip to Rarotonga.

The Magnolia Garden Open Days is an annual event held at Catherine and Dave Davies-Colley’s property located in Poroti, which has more than 100 magnolia trees in bloom.

Profits from the Open Days are donated to the local charity I Have A Dream (IHAD), which organises the Rarotonga trip.

Last year’s Open Days attracted more than 800 visitors and raised more than $8000.

Magnolia Garden Open Days will be held on August 5, 6, 19 and 20.

IHAD offers a long-term programme of academic and holistic life skills to four Northland schools. It is a wrap-around service that helps rangatahi and their whānau for their entire schooling journey.

“About two years ago, my Dreamers and I did a lot of reflection and they decided that something they would like to achieve before they finish school was to do an overseas trip,” IHAD Navigator Daisy Rogers said.

Rogers, who oversees the program, said they chose Rarotonga as their destination.

“Magnolia Gardens was just one of the amazing fundraisers we have on a yearly basis, and Cath and Dave, the owners of the property, were happy for all the funds from that fundraiser to go towards the trip.”

Once the students had decided they wanted to go on an overseas trip, “they did a lot of planning, researching and problem-solving to see if it was a possibility, and we made it happen.”

So far, the students have raised $23,000 by also attending various markets and events to sell their handmade earrings and setting up a mobile car washing station at Tikipunga High School on the weekends.

The total cost of the trip will be $65,000 to which IHAD will contribute $10,000.

The objective is to utilise a life-changing experience to teach the Dreamers valuable life skills.

“This trip has allowed [students] to set a goal, plan a trip of this size, work as a team and be accountable for the results,” said Rogers.

In addition to fundraising, the students must achieve several criteria to go on the trip, including obtaining a passport, getting a driver’s licence, passing NCEA Level One, Two and Three and having more than 80 per cent attendance at school.

“It is just holding them accountable for the results. You are in charge of your own destiny. If you choose to put in the work, then these are the results.”

The Magnolia Garden Open Days are one way the students are fundraising for their trip.

The Dreamers are an integral part of the Open Days, helping with different tasks. Duties include selling entry tickets, showing visitors around, as well as selling and serving hot drinks and snacks.

“I have got to know different cohorts coming through the gardens over the years and it is a totally different experience for them to be part of the garden, host visitors and mingle with them,” says Catherine Davies-Colley.

“Everybody at IHAD is fantastic and if we can keep doing this and it helps the students, that’s what it is all about.”

The Open Days will be held August 5 and 6 and August 19 and 20 at 37 Proctor Road, Poroti. There is a $10 cash entry. The event is free for children.