A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck in the ocean near New Caledonia.

It hit at 279km southeast of the Loyalty Islands around 9.56am (NZST) this morning and it was recorded at a depth of 10km.

Currently, there is no tsunami threat for New Zealand and Australia.