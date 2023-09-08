Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands, no tsunami risk for NZ

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has struck approximately 670 km north-east of Whakatane but poses no tsunami risk to New Zealand, authorities say.

Earlier, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, “We are assessing whether the M7.0 Kermadecs Islands earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. Anyone near the coast who felt a long or strong quake should move immediately to the nearest high ground or as far inland as you can”.

In their latest update, NEMA said that based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.6 Kermadec Islands earthquake. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) September 8, 2023

