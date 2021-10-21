Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks central North Island, felt in South Island

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has rocked the central North Island this morning and has been felt across the country.

GeoNet said it struck 30 km south-west of Taumarunui. It was recorded at a depth of 210km.

The quake has been felt as far north as Auckland in the North Island, and Christchurch in the South Island.

More than 4000 people have responded to GeoNet's online alert about the quake that they felt it; the majority in the central and lower North Island.

More to come.

Wow that got my heart racing! Short sharp jolt #eqnz — Julia de Ruiter (@JuliadeRuiter) October 21, 2021