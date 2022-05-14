Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning.
Initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.2 and a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast at 8.13am.
"A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island and northern South Island," it said in a tweet.
Geonet has received more than 12,000 "felt" reports about the quake.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokeswoman said there were no reports at this stage of any damage relating to the quake.
Several people in the area posted on social media that they had felt the jolt.