Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning.

Initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.2 and a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast at 8.13am.

"A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island and northern South Island," it said in a tweet.

Geonet has received more than 12,000 "felt" reports about the quake.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports at this stage of any damage relating to the quake.

A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island & northern South Island

and we received over 12000 felt reports. For more detail see: https://t.co/8tjZ7WazgT

Remember to Drop, Cover and Hold if you feel shaking pic.twitter.com/RTaeAPf9el — GeoNet (@geonet) May 14, 2022

M4.2 quake causing light shaking near Paraparaumu https://t.co/ryh6BNZqAW — GeoNet (@geonet) May 14, 2022

Several people in the area posted on social media that they had felt the jolt.

I heard that before it hit #eqnz don’t like when that happens — Ciara Mitchell 🇿🇦🇳🇿🇺🇦 (@CiaraMMitchell) May 14, 2022

Oosh I don't need coffee when a earthquake like that wakes me up #eqnz — Bridgiit (@BridgiitTv) May 14, 2022