The quake occurred at 8.02am on Friday morning. Photo / File

An earthquake was felt in the Lower North Island on Friday morning.

Geonet reported on its website that the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 8.02am, around 25km southwest of Whanganui.

They reported it was at a depth of 12km, and may have been felt in Eketahuna, Feilding, Hāwara, Hunterville, Levin, Palmerston North as well as in the Wellington region.