Magic land: A First Nations welcome to the Canadian wilderness

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The only way in: A float plane arriving at Knight Inlet Lodge in British Columbia, home base for grizzly bear watching and other ecotourism adventures run by tribes of the local First Nations. Photo / Jason Drake / Knight Inlet Lodge

In British Columbia’s Knight Inlet, First Nations guides share stories of culture, history and their fight to protect the Canadian wilderness.

“We’re just going to cruise around this headland,” says Effie, our skipper and guide for the trip up the inlet. “There’s a kind of initiation experience, if you’re

