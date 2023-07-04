Mack trucks on: Captain of the world’s 208th ranked football nation on target for Napier City Rovers

US Virgin Islands international team captain JC Mack III has impressed for Napier City Rovers since his mid-season recall in Central League and Chatham Cup action. Photo / Neil Reid

US Virgin Islands international team captain JC Mack III has impressed for Napier City Rovers since his mid-season recall in Central League and Chatham Cup action. Photo / Neil Reid

A veteran from one of the world football’s true international minnows is making his mark on the local football scene as the battle for National League spots heats up.

Suspensions and then injury to others opened the door for J.C Mack III’s return to the starting eleven for Napier City Rovers over the past few weeks.

His return saw him score his side’s two goals in their 2-2 Central League draw against Petone at Bluewater Stadium two weeks ago. And last Sunday, Mack – who is the captain and record goal-scorer of the US Virgin Islands international team – again had a strong showing in Rovers’ impressive 3-1 win over Western Suburbs in Wellington.

“He has done really with his chances since he has come in,” Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson said.

“JC has been patient and waited for an opportunity. Due to suspensions and unavailability, he has got his opportunity and has done well. I am pleased for him.

“It gives us good depth in the squad, knowing that when we do have got suspensions and injuries to those foreign players there is another player that is ready to step in.”

A maximum number of four foreign players per match-day as per New Zealand Football regulations had meant the well-travelled Mack had been sidelined earlier in the season.

US Virgin Islands international team captain and Napier City Rovers player JC Mack III faces a lengthy return travel schedule when called up for national duty. Photo / Neil Reid

But a combination of suspensions to fellow overseas players Jonny McNamara and injury to Ian Kalu opened the way for 34-year-old Mack’s return.

The US Virgin Islands has a population of just over 100,000. Mack faces a return plane trip of 27,000km whenever he lines up for the nation, whose football team is dubbed the ‘Dashing Eagles’.

The international team is ranked 208th and fourth from the bottom on Fifa’s world rankings; one spot below Sri Lanka, and above only the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and San Marino.

New Zealand’s All Whites are ranked 103rd in the world by Fifa.

Mack first signed with Napier City Rovers in 2020. He has also played club football in America, Finland, Indonesia, Iceland and Australia.

This Sunday he is again set to be in action for Napier City Rovers against Waterside Karori in round four knockout Chatham Cup action at Bluewater Stadium.

The Robertson-coached team triumphed 5-0 in a fifth-round Central League clash in April.

Since then, Napier City Rovers have strengthened their hold on fourth spot in the Central League – which would secure them a spot in the National League – while Waterside Karori has moved up to sixth place on the points-table.

“It’s exciting,” Robertson said of Sunday’s clash. “We’ve gone six games unbeaten, we’ve got another home game and there is something special about the Chatham Cup.

“Waterside Karori has had some good results of late so we are expecting a very different game to the one we had earlier in the season. We know it is going to be difficult.

Two-goal hero Jonny McNamara walks off Bluewater Stadium, with deflated Waterside Karori players sitting on the turf, after his team's 5-0 Central League win earlier this season. Photo / Neil Reid

“But there is always something magic about the Cup, with the history of it, and I am sure they will be ready to go on the weekend.”

Napier City Rovers have every right to go into the match feeling upbeat.

Last Sunday’s round-12 Central League win on the road over Western Suburbs not only saw them claim the scalp of the third-placed team, but also saw Rovers make a three-point break on fifth-placed Petone.

“It was obviously a big win, crucial in the context of challenging for the National League and getting a top-four spot,” Robertson said.

“We have now extended our unbeaten run to six games; five wins and a draw in that, and we were unlucky not to win the game we drew as well.

“We have hit some consistency, which is good, and we just have to keep doing that now. It was a much easier bus trip back from Wellington when you pick up three points in a big win.”

The timing of the victory was great for Napier City Rovers, given defeats suffered by other contenders for the top; Petone and Miramar.

The win was also registered without the onfield presence of inspirational captain Jim Hoyle, who missed the game via suspension.

Hoyle had earlier picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw with Petone; a match which doubled as his 150th for the club.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle, pictured with star recruit Deri Corfe during a practice session, will return from suspension on Sunday. Photo / Neil Reid

In his absence, Fergus Neil captained the team, with Robertson saying he was impressed with the leadership offered across the pitch by other experienced squad members.

“There is a lot of experience out there in the team to supplement the younger guys out there,” he said.

“And even our youngsters have been exposed to this level of football as well; look at Oscar Mason our 18-year-old goalkeeper, he has over 50 appearances for the club.

“The boys work hard for each other, and I think that showed on the weekend.”

The positive feedback from Sunday’s big win has come from many quarters over the past few days, including from some youngsters attending Napier City Rovers’ popular school holiday football programme.

“First team players Deri Corfe, Stefan Karajovanovic, Fergus Neil, Oscar Mason and Cam Emerson are delivering the programme and it is great to see their interaction with the kids,” Robertson said.

“Hopefully some of the kids might end up being future first-team players for Napier City Rovers.”

>> Napier City Rovers v Waterside Karori

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday July 9

Bluewater Stadium

>> Neil Reid is a Napier-based reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014.