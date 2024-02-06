A group of pro-Palestine protesters outside the National Party's caucus retreat dinner. Video / Supplied

Four men have been charged after a Palestine Solidarity Network protest at Lyttelton yesterday, police have confirmed.

The group allegedly blocked the Lyttelton Tunnel yesterday afternoon and poured red liquid on the road.

Acting Superintendent Craig McKay said: “A handful of people failed to comply with police requests to move and following a number of warnings, staff utilised tactical options available to us.

“Police respect the lawful right to protest but we draw a line when the safety of those involved, the public and our staff are put at risk and thoroughfares are obstructed.”

Four men, aged 39, 57, 37 and 70 were taken into custody and have been charged with obstructing a public place, resisting police and assaulting police.

The 39-year-old is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday and the remaining three on Monday.

Police earlier told the Herald four people involved in protest activity at the Lyttelton Port were taken into custody after reports they were impeding traffic in the area shortly after 1pm.

It’s understood around 60 people attended the protest.

RNZ earlier reported that following the protest, Palestine Solidarity Network secretary Neil Scott issued a statement saying members were “repulsed” by police actions at the protest, which he labelled “disgusting”.

Scott said the group was 17 weeks into protests calling for a ceasefire in Palestine and for the Government to take a stance against Israel’s actions in Palestine.

Police “aggression” toward their activities had been increasing during that time, he said, and the group wanted an investigation into officers’ actions at the latest protest.

Police arrested pro-Palestine protesters, and accused the group of blocking traffic in Lyttelton. Photo / Allforallpalestine





Police have been contacted for comment.

It follows weeks of pro-Palestinian protests around the country.

On Sunday, several hundred “Free Gaza” protesters occupied Te Komititanga Square in front of Britomart train station in central Auckland, protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza.

It was estimated that about 150 people were present during the rally.

Last month, pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside the restaurant where National Party MPs were dining during their caucus retreat in Christchurch.