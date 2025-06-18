Emergency services were called to homes on Brittan Tce in the town near Christchurch just after 5pm.

Two properties were engulfed in flames and a third was partially affected, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The night of the fire

The Reardons’ home, which they “lovingly renovated themselves and poured their hearts into”, was gone within minutes.

Jess told the Herald she was working as a nurse at the time of the fire when she received a distressing phone call from her husband.

“Mikey called me screaming that he couldn’t find our dog, Mikey was in the house when it started.

“By the time he called 111, got the cat out of the house, it was already ablaze and no time to go back in to get anything as he couldn’t breathe.”

Summit got stuck on their section during the fire and couldn’t escape the yard.

Jess and Mikey Reardon‘s home, which they “lovingly renovated themselves and poured their hearts into”, was gone within minutes. Photo / Supplied

“My husband was hysterical and screaming at anyone who would listen to help us get him, but they wouldn’t.

“Fortunately, an angel of a fireman eventually found him and coaxed him down the hill with a giant sandwich and a massive rope tied around his neck.”

Jess said she watched on as Summit came down out of the blaze with a sandwich, wagging his tail.

“He was burned on his eye, nose and elbow, but he is healing up well and even more needy!”

Jess said she didn’t know the name of the fireman who saved Summit and wanted to personally thank him.

A number of homes are engulfed in flames during a fire in Lyttleton on June 13. Photo / Supplied

A GoFundMe page was set up by a member of the family to help the couple rebuild their lives and cover costs such as vet bills and basic essentials.

While insurance may eventually help, that process takes time, the page said.

The GoFundMe said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Summit’s recovery

Jess said Summit is a huge St Bernard with the biggest heart and is recovering well at home after spending time at the vet.

“He loves everyone, every dog he’s ever met, his best friend is his cat Ting, they are always cuddled up together.

Ting and Summit, who enjoy sharing cuddles, managed to escape the fire. Photo / Supplied

“He is our absolute world and goes everywhere with us.

“We’ve travelled the entire South Island with him in a bus.”

Jess said that after the fire, Summit has become glued to them as he struggles with separation anxiety.

“He sleeps normally at the end of our bed, but now he’s decided he sleeps either on top of us or in between.

“He is extra needy and already had separation anxiety from Mikey, which has now been amplified.”

The Reardons say Summit "is our absolute world and goes everywhere with us". Photo / Supplied

Community support

The couple said the community support has been “crazy” after they lost absolutely everything, including a lifetime worth of irreplaceable sentimental items.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbours who have been affected.

“They are little rays of sunshine and the best neighbours anyone could have asked for.”

Jess said they were blown away by the support and wanted to thank a few companies, as well as their family and friends.

A number of companies have helped the family, including Swanndri, Specsavers, the Lyttelton Port Company, Jaba Bar and Grill, and Anita Preston Personal Training.

Jess said the Crusaders even donated Mikey clothes and big footy bags.

Several companies have also helped Summit and Ting, including Petstock Ferrymead and the North Island St Bernard Association.

Those first on the scene of the fire, which closed roads and forced the evacuation of nearby residents, were met with dramatic scenes last week.

Footage of the fierce blaze showed bright orange flames shooting out of a home nestled among trees and the roar of the flames could be heard as firefighters began their work.

