Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of the fire at 5.05pm.

A spokesperson said everyone who lived in the burning homes was accounted for.

Seven fire engines, a tanker and a command unit were sent to the scene.

Footage of the fierce blaze showed bright orange flames shooting out of a home nestled amongst trees.

The roar of the flames can be heard amidst the emergency efforts by firefighters to stem the blaze.

Police said members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.