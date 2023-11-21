Police have arrested a man who smashed his way through a cash exchange at a West Auckland mall and took a bag-load of cash earlier this month.

The 42-year-old will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with one count of aggravated robbery after the November 11 attack at LynnMall Western Union.

The robbery was committed in broad daylight and is being described by police as “violent and shocking”.

As the offender made his way to his getaway car, a brave nana chased him as he fled.

The vehicle was then spotted running a red light on Clarke St and was last seen at the intersection of Clarke St and Rankin Ave.

Seema Deo, a hairdresser working in the mall, said she was sweeping up when she heard loud banging.

She said the whole incident was “quite scary”.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything happen like this. You hear about it and you see the aftermath but you’re never in it.”

Two shopkeepers were in the store while the robbery was committed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā West CIB, said police from across Auckland were tasked with searching for the man who committed the violent crime.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, but we acknowledge how frightening it must have been for the two people working in the premises at the time of the robbery, and for the many shoppers who witnessed it,” Goldie said.

“The skills of police staff from several Auckland areas were utilised in the investigation, leading to the offender being arrested in Manukau this morning.

“Police have no tolerance for those causing harm in our communities and we will continue to hold offenders to account.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.