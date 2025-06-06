“A search was completed, and no concerning or dangerous items were located,” Farrant said.

Photos from the scene show crowds of people standing on the footpath outside the evacuated LynMall.

This evening, police said they take these sorts of reports seriously and respond accordingly.

“It is incredibly frustrating for police when this alleged behaviour causes unnecessary concern for the public.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action and now a man will appear in court next week,” Farrant said.

A shopper who was inside Woolworths when the emergency unfolded told the Herald she had to leave her groceries on the conveyor belt when a loud announcement came over the mall intercom.

She said it was a repetitive announcement that said, “You must evacuate the mall now”.

As she left the mall, the shopper said she saw more police cars in the underground parking area near the movie theatre end of the precinct.

“All I saw was police car after police car.”

Another shopper told the Herald she was in the mall with her daughter when they were evacuated.

She said she saw an older man arrested outside the mall.

“We were evacuated for over half an hour. I’ve never seen so many rifles in my life.”

Yesterday’s evacuation came nearly three weeks after a police manhunt that led to the evacuation of the West Auckland mall on May 17.

In that earlier incident the mall was locked down and moviegoers ushered out of screenings at the theatre.

Those watching films were evacuated to the first-floor lobby while a number of police officers swept the theatre complex, including bathrooms.

At the time, police said the mall incident was linked to an armed robbery in a nearby suburb.

A 25-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and police were hunting for a second person.