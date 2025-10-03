Advertisement
Luxon’s Palestine failure is a stain on our record - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joins Ryan Bridge to discuss New Zealand’s stance on Palestinian statehood.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand has confirmed it will not recognise Palestine ‘at this time’, citing Hamas and uncertainty over Palestinian governance.
  • NZ’s stance contrasts with allies like Australia, Canada, the UK, and France, which have recently recognised Palestine.

The Luxon Government’s refusal to recognise Palestine puts New Zealand firmly on the wrong side of history.

The claim it will help maintain leverage for a two-state solution is a sham. All it does is show a troubling lack of moral courage in the face of injustice,

