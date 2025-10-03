The Government’s other excuses also don’t stand up.

Palestine doesn’t control all its territory. Yes, because it is under illegal occupation. Does that mean we side with the occupiers?

What about the dozens of countries with border disputes, which consider parts of their land to be occupied by their neighbours? We recognise them.

Hamas is a terrorist group. Yes, and Hamas does not govern most Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority does. Should we not recognise any country with a terrorist group occupying part of its territory? Whether New Zealand recognises any country is not about whether we agree with the government of that country, or even part of that country. We recognise North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and so on.

This is about whether we recognise the right of Palestinians to determine their own future, free from what some international authorities have labelled an illegal, genocidal occupation.

As we witness the devastation in Gaza, with thousands of innocent children, women, and men losing their lives, it becomes even clearer how vital recognition is. Each statistic represents a person – a child with dreams, a woman with hopes, a man with a family. By recognising Palestine, we give these individuals a voice. We put names to their faces and acknowledge their humanity in a world that often tries to erase it. The pain and suffering of these people should compel us to act, to stand in solidarity with those who have been marginalised and oppressed.

The recognition of Palestine is a fundamental human rights concern. International law and various United Nations resolutions affirm that Palestinians have the right to self-determination. By failing to recognise Palestine, New Zealand not only distances itself from the principles of equality and justice but also diminishes its credibility on the global stage.

By refusing to recognise Palestine, we are turning a blind eye to the ongoing struggles of a people who have faced decades of conflict and hardship, and giving succour to the Netanyahu regime as it inflicts ruthless devastation on civilians.

Our image as a principled, plucky little country that would stand up for what’s right against the powerful is a key part of our national story. From being among the first to declare war on Germany in 1939, to opposing the veto for superpowers in the UN, to our nuclear-free policy and protests against French atomic tests, and our (belated) opposition to South African apartheid – we tell ourselves that we are world leaders and we stand up for what’s right.

Well, we’re not world leaders any more. Under Luxon, we are left with the rump of blindly pro-Netanyahu countries. It diminishes our standing as a proponent of peace and justice.

Additionally, New Zealand’s decision could have far-reaching implications for its foreign relations. It may hinder connections with nations that support Palestinian statehood and could disappoint communities within New Zealand advocating for justice. The Palestinian diaspora and various human rights organisations have expressed their disappointment in us.

Since the Luxon Government has failed us and the Palestinian people, perhaps citizens can take matters into their own hands. There are great movements like the Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa, who empower our people to engage directly with the Palestinian cause. We are far away, but our voice matters now, just as it has in the past.

Recognising Palestine does not mean endorsing any specific government; it acknowledges the rights of the Palestinian people as a whole and is crucial for fostering dialogue and understanding.

Ultimately, New Zealand must reflect on its role in the global community. Embracing Palestine is not merely about political alignment. It is a moral test. Are we a nation that stands up for human rights and justice?

The Luxon Government has failed that test.