Lucky Napier Lotto player wins $200,000

A Napier resident has struck lucky after winning $200,000 as part of Lotto's Strike Four draw on Wednesday. Photo / File

A Hawke's Bay resident has struck it lucky after winning $200,000 as part of Lotto's Strike Four draw.

The winning ticket, which was purchased from Z Kennedy Road in Napier, was one of two players to take home Strike prize.

The other Strike Four winner was purchased at Invercargill's Windsor Stationery & Lotto store.

Wednesday's biggest Lotto winner took home a whopping $8.5m in the Powerball First Division draw.

The winning ticket, made up of $8m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, was sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua.

Rotorua's newest millionaire was the fourth Powerball winner of 2021, with the win coming just two weeks after a player from Te Aroha bagged themselves $4.5m.

The other wins came on January 2, when players from Twizel and Te Anau both took home $2.83m.

The other winner from Wednesday night won $500,000 in the Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Valley Road Superette in Auckland.

Anyone who purchased a winning ticket is encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Alternatively, customers can phone Lotto NZ on 08006956886.