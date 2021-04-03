Lower NZ hit with warm weather as Easter weekend nearly ends

A group of ocean swimmers at Narrow Neck Beach, on a beautiful Autumn morning during Easter Weekend, North Shore, Auckland. 03 April 2021 NZ Herald photo by Brett Phibbs

Today is likely to be mostly dry and warm as Easter weekend nears its end - good news for families travelling home early.

However, drivers taking on the roads this long weekend are reminded to take care despite the clear weather ahead.

The Easter holiday road toll so far stands at four dead and 13 injured across the country. Most of the crashes were in the upper North Island.

A MetService spokesperson has advised Wellington motorists, particularly campervans and caravans travelling over the Remutaka Ranges to be cautious as strong wind gusts are expected today and into tomorrow.

Patches of showers are to be expected in the upper North Island down to Waikato, but "plenty of sunshine" will end the weekend.

Clear weather is expected for holiday hot spots Coromandel and Mt Maunganui, but holidaymakers in Queenstown may want to take a rain jacket for their last days as light showers are expected.

Auckland is set for a warm day for those continuing their Easter egg hunt, with a high of 21C. Tomorrow will be a cloudy end to the long weekend.

Hamilton and Waikato can also expect a warm 23C today.

A fine day is forecast for the East Coast, where Hawke's Bay is set to hit a high of 26C, and Gisborne also maintains ideal long summer weather, following close by with 23C.

The North Island can expect cloudy periods and a few showers for the northern and western areas from Northland to Wellington, with northwest gales hitting the capital.

Dunedin will get a high of 26C, and Christchurch will be close behind with a partly sunny 25C.

Most areas should be fine with patches of drizzle in Nelson, Fiordland and Westland. Rain is expected to hit Greymouth.

Canterbury, Otago and Southland can expect severe gale northwesterlies in exposed places.

Tomorrow, the North Island will get cloudy periods with isolated showers in the west, but will be fine in the east.

The South Island can expect rain in the west, heavy falls in Westland at first, easing to isolated showers from afternoon. EVeryeone else will get high cloud and scattered rain. Gale or severe gale west or northwesterlies will ease in the east and south.

Tuesday New Zealanders can expect to start their short week with cloudy periods with isolated showers scattered across the country, mainly fine in the east.