“Suddenly everything happened.”

Speaking to RNZ, she described a chaotic scene with men storming the shop, smashing the countertop and sending glass flying.

Surrounded, with nowhere to go, she was pushed to the ground as the group scrambled to reach the cigarette cabinet and till behind her.

“I was in the middle, they were trying to kick me on my stomach, on my back. It was really bad.

“I have bruises all over my body because of the kicks ... cut marks on my hands because of the glass.”

Shreya Gandhi says she feels trapped because the dairy is also her home. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

Gandhi said the men grabbed the till, containing an estimated $2100 from weekend sales, and emptied out the cigarette cabinets.

She put the total loss at between $25,000-$30,000.

She said although the entire incident lasted less than two minutes, the mental scars have endured and she remained too traumatised to enter the shop.

“If I go in there, the whole thing flashes before my eyes. At night I can’t sleep properly because I feel terrified.

“Even a small bang ... really hurts me.”

Gandhi said she felt especially trapped because the dairy was also her home.

“I want to go away somewhere, but where can I go? Because this is a business and home together.”

Gandhi said police had conducted a forensic examination and since reopening today, the couple had been inundated with community support.

“Our neighbours and customers have personally come and talked to us. They’ve brought so many flowers.”

Community in shock

Shreya and Dhruvin Gandhi bought the Knight’s Rd premises a year ago, and said while they had heard of attacks on dairy owners in other parts of the country, they never imagined it would happen to them.

Neighbour Rebecca Stephen said the incident was the first she knew of in the two decades she had been visiting the Two Ten dairy. She couldn’t believe how brazen it was.

“It was shocking, it was horrible. I’ve been going to that dairy for about 20-odd years and I’ve never ever seen it like that.

“[Something] so horrific, and that brazen, at that time of the day.”

Stephen said she heard screaming and shortly afterwards three police cars and an ambulance turned up.

“Heaps of people were around, all the neighbours came running out, coming around her to make sure she was okay.

“We love them, they’re new owners, but they’ve been so good to us. They’re like family to us over here. It’s really sad.”

The Two Ten dairy in Lower Hutt. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

Neighbouring mental health facility, Mix, was organising a card for the Gandhis to show its staff’s support.

Facilitator Victoria, who wanted to be known by her first name only, said she felt for Shreya Gandhi in particular.

“It’s just so devastating and traumatising for her. Everyone here is shocked that it happened.”

Police worried about ‘level of violence’

Police said they “are very concerned by the level of violence shown by those involved” and were still investigating the aggravated robbery.

They said at least four masked men entered the Knight’s Rd dairy at 6.41pm on November 17 and assaulted the female shopkeeper, before taking off in a stolen vehicle with cash, cigarettes and other items.

Police said the vehicle was dumped on the corner of Totara Cres and Rangiora St before the offenders got into another stolen vehicle that was later dumped on Parliament St.

A police dog unit failed to track the offenders after they fled on foot.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses and asked anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch.

They can be contacted anonymously on 105 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference number 241117/8174.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.