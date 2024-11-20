A Wellington dairy owner says she was only alone for 15 minutes - but in that time, four masked men stormed the shop, assaulted her and made off in a stolen vehicle with thousands of dollars' worth of cash and cigarettes.
“Our neighbours and customers have personally come and talked to us. They’ve brought so many flowers.”
Community in shock
Shreya and Dhruvin Gandhi bought the Knight’s Rd premises a year ago, and said while they had heard of attacks on dairy owners in other parts of the country, they never imagined it would happen to them.
Neighbour Rebecca Stephen said the incident was the first she knew of in the two decades she had been visiting the Two Ten dairy. She couldn’t believe how brazen it was.
“It was shocking, it was horrible. I’ve been going to that dairy for about 20-odd years and I’ve never ever seen it like that.
“[Something] so horrific, and that brazen, at that time of the day.”
Stephen said she heard screaming and shortly afterwards three police cars and an ambulance turned up.
They said at least four masked men entered the Knight’s Rd dairy at 6.41pm on November 17 and assaulted the female shopkeeper, before taking off in a stolen vehicle with cash, cigarettes and other items.
Police said the vehicle was dumped on the corner of Totara Cres and Rangiora St before the offenders got into another stolen vehicle that was later dumped on Parliament St.
A police dog unit failed to track the offenders after they fled on foot.
Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses and asked anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch.
They can be contacted anonymously on 105 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference number 241117/8174.
