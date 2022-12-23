Scenes from 'Love Actually' are playing out at airports across Aotearoa as families reunite after years of Covid disruptions. Video / NZ Herald

Hugo and George’s faces beam as their grandma wraps them in a bear hug.

From behind, mum Yoshiko Swinney also dives in for a cuddle as Auckland Airport’s arrival hall lights up around them with hugs, tears and sunbeams of Christmas joy.

It’s like Hugh Grant reminds us in classic Christmas romcom Love Actually: the world can sometimes feel gloomy until you step foot in an airport arrivals hall.

And after two years of Covid-interrupted Christmases, Auckland Airport has shone especially bright with family and lovers’ reunions this week.

For the Swinney family, Christmas may actually end up being celebrated in a hospital. Yet it will be all the more special for it -- Yoshiko is pregnant with her third child.

“Any day now, can be today or tomorrow,” she says about her baby’s due date.

Cousins Charlotte Boyle, Amelia Peacock, Isabel Peacock, Ben Boyle and Xanthe Boyle are reunited at Auckland Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Harry and Chloe Mills hug their mum. Photo / Alex Burton

Having her mum fly in from Japan for Christmas and the birth adds to the sense of occasion. Equally special is that her mother-in-law has also just flown in after three years apart due to the Covid pandemic.

“It’s gonna be a busy one,” she said of the holiday season ahead.

British-born Ashley and Kelly Harlow also have big plans.

They moved to New Zealand from England two years ago and haven’t seen Ashley’s sister since.

“It’s been really hard,” Ashley said of the time apart, especially as her sister has had two trips from England booked in that time, only to end up having to cancel the flights.

Just minutes later, Ashley’s sister walks in along with her husband, son and daughter. The Harlows dash into their arms.

They plan to spend their time together holidaying in the Coromandel and at wineries near Wellington.

Nearby, Eva and Luca Tyler are holding a sign welcoming aunt Alexandra Tyler back to New Zealand.

Duncan, Eva and Luca Tyler make sure that Alexandra Tyler cannot miss them when she walks into the airport arrivals hall. Photo / Alex Burton

Chloe, Harry and Kylie Mills wait for their parents to fly in. Photo / Alex Burton

George and Hugo Swinney wheel off after squashing their arriving grandma from Japan. Photo / Jed Bradley

It’s been four years since they’ve seen her, dad Duncan Tyler explained.

They’re still talking to the Herald when Alexandra walks out from behind the arrival gates and surprises them.

“It’s amazing, it’s a nice feeling,” she said about seeing her family again.

Eva and Luca have almost doubled in size since she last saw them, she joked.

“It’s emotional, I’m welling up.”

The Mills sisters and brother - Kylie, Harry and Chloe - are also holding flowers and waiting for their mum and dad to fly in from Greece.

Their parents earlier moved from New Zealand to a sunny Mediterranean life in Greece. This Christmas is their parent’s first trip back Downunder since the Mills siblings started university here.

The friendly siblings can’t wait to show their mum and dad where they live and introduce them to their new friends.

But first things first - not even love and family can wait on an empty stomach.

“Straight to brunch,” Harry joked when asked what plans the family had.