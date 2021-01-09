Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Louise Nicholas' daughter Jessica's story of addiction, destruction and redemption

12 minutes to read

Recovering meth addict Jessica Nicholas speaks about her battle with meth. Her police mug shot shows her at the height of her addiction. Photos / Andrew Warner / Supplied

Anna Leask
By:

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

In October 2019 high-profile victim advocate Louise Nicholas got a phone call that felt like a "kick in the guts".

Her daughter Jessica had been arrested during a major police drug operation focused on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium