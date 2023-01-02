Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Louise Lever: Why NZ can’t stand powerful women

By Louise Lever
6 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Film-maker Louise Lever reflects on an upcoming screening of her feminist documentary Revolt She Said to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

“If I hear one more person say, we were the first to give

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand