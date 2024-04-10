Warner Bros. Discovery told staff today that there is no deal “at this stage” with any third parties to provide a pared-back news service. Video / Corey Fleming and Cheree Kinnear

A shop in the small farming community of Reporoa has sold a winning Lotto ticket.

Thirty-two players nationwide each won $12,697 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live draw.

One lucky player also won the Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $41,875.

A winning ticket was sold at Reporoa Foodmarket.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.

The $26 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to $30m for this Saturday’s draw.

Six players from Auckland, Hāwera, Carterton, Wellington and Picton have shared a $1m prize, each winning $166,667.

The winning tickets were sold at West Harbour Superette in Auckland, Pak’nSave Hāwera, Fresh Choice Picton, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Carterton and Wellington.

Strike Four also rolled over last night and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Wednesday’s numbers were 8, 21, 24, 12, 17, 11. The bonus was 9 and the Powerball number was 10.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Pak’nSave Kaitaia - Kaitāia

Waipapa Dairy - Waipapa

MyLotto (x2) - Whangārei

Pak’nSave Westgate - Auckland

Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland

Paper Plus Howick - Auckland

Hill Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) - Auckland

MyLotto - Waikato

Reporoa Foodmarket - Reporoa

MyLotto - Hawke’s Bay

MyLotto - Manawatū

Caltex Westlow (x2) - Dannevirke

New World Carterton - Carterton

MyLotto - Nelson

MyLotto (x2) - Canterbury

MyLotto (x10 incl. PBx1) - Ashburton

MyLotto - Otago



