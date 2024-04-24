Two winning lotto tickets have been sold in Tauranga.
Fourteen people nationwide each won $15,116 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.
The two lucky tickets were sold at Ohauiti Four Square and on MyLotto.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Glen Innes Dairy and Lotto Outlet - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
Ohauiti Four Square - Tauranga
MyLotto - Tauranga
New World Matamata - Matamata
MyLotto - Palmerston North
New World Waikanae - Waikanae
MyLotto - Wellington
MyLotto - West Coast
Woolworths Waimakariri - Kaiapoi
MyLotto (x2) - Christchurch
MyLotto - Canterbury
MyLotto - Dunedin