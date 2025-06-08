Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Ten players win almost $33,000 each in Second Division – where tickets were sold

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland

Ten players won almost $33,000 each in last night’s second division Lotto draw.

The numbers in the draw were 2, 16, 6, 22, 11, and 34. The bonus ball was 8 and the Powerball was 4.

One ticket was sold to a player from the Far North, four from Auckland,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand