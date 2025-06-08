The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Wanaka.

Ten players won almost $33,000 in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Three players shared $1 million in last night’s First Division draw.

The winning players from Kerikeri, Palmerston North and Timaru have walked away with newfound riches, each winning $333,333.

Lotto said the winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri, and on MyLotto to the other two players.

It came on the same day as New Zealand mourned the death of former co-host Marise Wipani.

Lotto host Sonia Gray last night paid tribute before the draw to remember Wipani.

“Before we begin, we’d like to take a moment to remember the wonderful Marise Wipani, a former presenter here on Lotto. Our love and thoughts are with her whānau at this time.”

Wipani, an actor and former Miss Universe New Zealand runner-up, died yesterday on her 61st birthday surrounded by family and friends.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

