Wipani, who co-hosted Lotto alongside Doug Harvey as well as appearing in episodes of shows such as Shortland Street, Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, was remembered affectionately by friends and former colleagues.

“I saw this and quickly checked that it wasn’t some kind of sick joke,” wrote Kiwi actor Jay Laga’aia in comments below the post.

Kiwi actor Jay Laga'aia worked alongside Marise Wipani in Soldier, Soldier.

Laga’aia and Wipani appeared in the hit British army drama Soldier, Soldier.

“Sister I am devastated to hear this news. You are so young and I will miss you. We have worked together over the years and I was always so pleased to have you on set.

“Travel well my sister, love you always.”

Marise Wipani came second to eventual Miss Universe winner Lorraine Downes in the Miss Zealand competition. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Ian Mune, who directed Wipani on Came a Hot Friday alongside Billy T. James, Marshall Napier and a swag of other Kiwi actors, posted of his heartbreak at the news.

“Marise, this breaks my heart. We met on your first film role in Came a Hot Friday. Your presence and performance added a whole layer to that movie arising from your truth and honesty.

“It was what always struck me whenever we met. Fly high, Princess.”

Marise Wipani made her screen debut in 1985 in Kiwi classic Came a Hot Friday, acting alongside Billy T. James (pictured) and several other well-known New Zealand actors.

The role in the hit comedy was Wipani’s screen debut and came after she was runner-up in the Miss New Zealand pageant to Lorraine Downes, who would go on to win Miss Universe 1983.

Wipani had been invited to the national beauty pageant after its producer spotted the-then 17-year-old in a Ponsonby photographic studio.

“Why would I want to do that?” she’d said, recalling her response in a 2011 Herald interview on Kiwis who’d narrowly missed out on fame.

However, she agreed immediately after being told she’d get to go to Christchurch and be paid.

Christchurch was a “blast”, and she enjoyed the company of – and learning the trade of beauty pageantry – the other women.

Marise Wipani (right), pictured as runner-up Miss New Zealand with winner Lorraine Downes (centre) in 1983. Wipani died yesterday aged 61.

But winning “never really occurred to me” and she found some parts – such as the swimsuit parade – “really naff”.

“I can remember standing there thinking, ‘I wish I had a dressing gown or a jersey and I’d really like to be wearing pants’. I mean it was pretty chilly up there,” she said in 2011.

Beating Downes – and therefore potentially being the international champion – would’ve been her worst nightmare, Wipani said.

“I dodged a bullet ... it’s just not my cup of tea.”

She later watched a teary Downes being crowned Miss Universe in the US.

“I was crying too, and clapping, and jumping up and down ... she really deserved it, she’s a class act.”

Marise Wipani pictured in 2011. The former Lotto co-host, actress and runner up Miss New Zealand died aged 61 yesterday. Photo / Steven McNicholl

After years as the country’s “Lotto Lady” and jobs here and abroad in TV, film and theatre, Wipani was in 2011 appearing in various productions while also working in a cafe.

“I wish I was rich and I wish I’d listened when people told me to save my money. But I was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ and then didn’t do anything ... it’s been fun.”