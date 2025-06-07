Advertisement
Kiwi actor and former Lotto co-host Marise Wipani dies on birthday

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Former Lotto co-host and actor Marise Wipani has died.

The former Miss New Zealand runner-up and actor on classic Kiwi film Came a Hot Friday died on her 61st birthday, according to a post on her Facebook page.

She died “peacefully today … surrounded by family and friends”, the message

